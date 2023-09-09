At least ten dead and four missing is the provisional balance of the unprecedented river overflows that hit Greece about 24 hours after Storm Daniel subsided.

Authorities fear that the number of victims will increase in the coming days, while The extent of the damage caused is still impossible to quantify as it has only just begun to come to light with the gradual withdrawal of the water.

The Minister of Civil Protection, Vasilis Kikilias, spoke of an “unprecedented” meteorological phenomenon and described the damage to infrastructure as “enormous.”

The professor of Natural Disaster Management at the University of Athens, Efthimios Lekkas, told public broadcaster ERT this Friday that they could exceed one billion euros.

In addition to infrastructure, the catastrophe is also a hard blow for Greek agriculture, since the largest crop field in the country is located in the affected areas.

Although it has stopped raining, thousands of people are still trapped in the most affected areas, and rescue teams – firefighters and Armed Forces with helicopters – continue the complicated rescue tasks.

The Coast Guard reported that the lifeless body of a woman was found on a beach in the Magnesia region. In the same area, according to the news247 portal, Two other men who had been swept away by the floods were found dead this Friday, while in the Karditsa region a woman drowned in her flooded house.

These fatalities join six others found in recent days. Four people are still missing in the Magnesia region, including a newly married Austrian couple who were on vacation on the Pelion peninsula.

Serious effects

In this region, thousands of residents and tourists are isolated without electricity or water supply in towns and resorts, as the road network connecting to the region’s capital, Volos, has been destroyed, reports the state agency AMNA.

From Monday to Friday, more than 1,800 people have been rescued, the Fire Department reported. It is feared that the number of victims will increase even more, since in the area of ​​Thessaly (center), the most affected by the enormous bodies of water, there are large towns in which thousands of people reside.



“There are bodies in the streets,” Polizos, a resident of one of the flooded towns, who was rescued along with his minor children with an inflatable raft, told MEGA Polivios television.

The torrential rains left on Tuesday in the town of Zagorá, in the aforementioned region, a record of 754 liters per square meter in 24 hours, almost double the previous maximum, recorded in 2009.

The Prime Minister, the conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis, went to the damaged areas, where he spoke of an “unprecedented” phenomenon and indicated that he will ask the European Union for “the maximum possible support” to address the consequences of the catastrophe.

Although the heavy rains subsided on Thursday afternoon, On the night of Friday, several towns in the Larisa region were flooded, as the Peneus river, the largest in the area, overflowed.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

The authorities had to order the evacuation of several towns, while also within Larisa, a city of 270,000 inhabitants, several neighborhoods were flooded.

According to images from the European Sentinel-1 satellite analyzed by the Athens National Observatory, an estimated 72,000 hectares in the center of the country were flooded.

The storm comes after a fateful summer, with several waves of torrid heat and dozens of fires that burned more than 150,000 hectares, about 1.2% of the territory, and left 25 dead.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said this Thursday that the European Union is prepared to send support to Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey, which in recent days have suffered storms and floods with fatalities.

“Europe is on the side of those affected by the devastating floods in Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey. We are ready to activate our European Civil Protection Mechanism,” Von der Leyen wrote on the social network X.

EFE