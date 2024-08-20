Connecticut, in the northeastern United States, has experienced “unprecedented” flooding, local officials announced Monday.

Flooding has killed two women trapped by floodwaters in the town of Oxford, about 34 miles (55 km) southwest of Hartford, the state capital.

State Police Colonel Daniel Lagman expressed his solidarity with the families of the victims “at this difficult time” at a news conference Monday.

On Sunday evening, Governor Ned Lamont said that more than 100 people had been rescued from unsafe conditions due to the flooding.

“We’re talking about, in some areas, a thousand-year rainfall,” said Brenda Berggruen, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

She added that these were truly “unprecedented” floods.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke of the devastation and damage caused by the floods.

Experts say climate change is making extreme weather events such as heavy rains and tropical storms more frequent and intense.