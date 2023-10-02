Deputy head of the EC Vera Jourová: elections in Slovakia were held in unprecedented disinformation

The parliamentary elections in Slovakia took place under conditions of “unprecedented disinformation,” said Vera Jourová, Deputy Head of the European Commission (EC) for European Values ​​and Transparency.

She said the second-place Progressive Slovakia (PS) party had been subjected to “disinformation attacks.” Yurova noted that this is evidenced by the survey results and platform data available to her. In particular, she claims, disinformation was spread using artificial intelligence (AI), publishing videos allegedly featuring PS leader and Deputy Head of the European Parliament Michal Szymecka.

The Deputy Head of the EC emphasized that a high level of filling the information space with materials from far-right and other sources was recorded. However, she did not specify how much this influenced the election results in the republic.

Photo: Eva Korinkova / Reuters

The leader of the winning party in the parliamentary elections in Slovakia turned out to be pro-Russian

The center-left party of ex-Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Direction – Social Democracy (N-SD), won the elections to the country’s parliament. She managed to gain 23.58 percent of the vote, while her opponent, the liberal Progressive Slovakia party, received 16.37 percent of the vote.

As prime minister, Fico met three times with Russian President Vladimir Putin and sought friendly relations with Moscow. In addition, after the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, the politician blamed the West for the unfolding conflict. He also called for a stop to providing military assistance to Kyiv.

Photo: Eva Kornikova / Reuters

The victory of “N-SD” was considered a dangerous sign for Ukraine

According to The New York Times columnist Roger Cohen, the victory of the Direction – Social Democracy faction in the elections in Slovakia is a sign of weakening support for Ukraine in the West. He believes that Kyiv will lose assistance, and will also be blamed, along with the West, for the start of the Ukrainian conflict.

Newsweek journalist Ellie Cook expressed a similar point of view. She believes that Slovakia will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine after Fico comes to power.

Photo: David W Cerny/Reuters

The leader of the Direction – Social Democracy party himself, speaking about the Ukrainian conflict, said that Slovakia has problems more serious than Ukraine.

The leader of the Direction – Social Democracy party himself, speaking about the Ukrainian conflict, said that Slovakia has problems more serious than Ukraine.

people have bigger problems than Ukraine. That's all I can say now Robert Ficohead of the party "Direction – Social Democracy"

At the same time, he promised to make every effort to quickly begin a dialogue on concluding a truce and ending the conflict, which, according to him, is a great tragedy for everyone.