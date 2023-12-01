We extend our warmest congratulations to the United Arab Emirates and its people on the occasion of Union Day, and we await more achievements, charting the way towards a healthier, more inclusive and sustainable future. We at Aster DM Healthcare are honored to be part of this journey, as we provide healthcare services that reflect our commitment to excellence.

Designating the year 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability” and hosting the 28th Climate Change Conference confirm the UAE’s interest in sustainability.

According to a survey conducted by SABB, investment in environmental strategies has increased significantly over the past five years, with 98% of companies keeping environmental standards in mind.

The country’s green agenda aims to increase its GDP by 4% to 5% through sustainable prosperity, which encourages harnessing technology to achieve environmental goals. All of this proves the state’s relentless pursuit of achieving a balance between economic prosperity and environmental preservation.

UAE companies are increasing their efforts in collecting data, which confirms their adoption of a numbers-based approach while keeping environmental responsibility in mind.

The UAE’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its large share of global sustainable bonds. According to Fitch Ratings, environmental, social and governance bonds in the UAE constitute more than 19% of the global market.

The country also emerged as the largest issuer of sustainable bonds in the world during the third quarter of this year, contributing about 80% of the global total ($2.3 billion).

Recent research indicates the increasing impact of environmental, social and governance standards on the way work in the UAE compared to other countries, as UAE citizens prioritize environmental, social and governance issues in their daily decisions, which is evident in their food choices (77% compared to 62% globally) and purchasing products. (76% vs. 62%) and travel options (74% vs. 55%).

Governance principles are deeply rooted in the culture of Aster DM Healthcare, as our commitment includes patient safety, community engagement, employee health, environmental conservation, and strong corporate leadership.

As an example of this, Aster volunteers have positively impacted the lives of more than four million people, and the number of volunteers has increased to 56,157, an increase of 24%. In addition, the Aster DM Foundation has provided treatment support worth 49 million rupees. Indian, and donated dialysis machines to centers in India, where more than 130,000 patients benefited from them.

On the other hand, we have made great strides in preserving the environment. Through our initiatives, we have succeeded in avoiding approximately 7,500 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, and we have recycled 423,806 kg of waste in all our facilities, while our solar systems extend to 5 Hospitals, which supports our strategy to consume renewable and emissions-free energy.

Our pursuit of cooperation aims to enhance innovation, facilitate the exchange of knowledge, and advance the wheel of development in the healthcare arena, as integrating technology with advanced processes constitutes a major focus in our continuous endeavor to raise the level of performance year after year.

(Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare).