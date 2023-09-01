Madrid. A long-lived jet has been put forward as a possible explanation for what generated an unprecedented and incredibly bright burst of gamma-ray light recorded in 2022.

This event provided new observational evidence that long gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) can occur as a result of the merger of a neutron star with another compact object (celestial body or a black hole), a finding that previously believed to be impossible.

After developing the first numerical simulation that follows the evolution of the jet in a merger of a black hole and a neutron star at great distances, Northwestern University astrophysicists discovered that the post-merger black hole can launch jets of material from the devoured neutron star.

magnetic fields

But the key ingredients are the mass of the violent swirl of gas (or accretion disk) surrounding the black hole and the strength of the disk’s magnetic field.

In massive disks, when the magnetic field is strong, the black hole shoots out a short-lived jet that is much brighter than anything ever observed in observations; however, when it is weaker, it sends out a torrent with the same luminosity and long duration as the mysterious GRB (nicknamed GRB211211A) detected in 2021 and reported in 2022.

The new discovery, presented in Astrophysical Journalnot only helps explain the origins of long GRBs, but also provides insights into the nature and physics of black holes, their magnetic fields, and accretion disks.

“Until now, no one else has done any numerical work or simulations that follow a jet from compact object merger to compact object formation and large-scale evolution,” said Northwestern’s Ore Gottlieb, who co-led the work. “The motivation of our work was to do this for the first time. And what we found matched the observations of GRB211211A.”