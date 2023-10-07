Rain of rockets in the last few hours from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, where warning sirens sounded in various cities. According to the «Jerusalem Post» the barrage of rockets hit the central and southern areas of Israel and, the newspaper’s website reports citing the Magen David Adom rescue service, at least one rocket hit a building in the regional council of Gederot, where it is a 70-year-old woman died. Also here a 52-year-old man was injured. A twenty-year-old was injured in Yavne. And now the wounded have risen to 15. The warning sirens are sounding in the central area and in the south of Israel as far as Gaza.

This was reported by the military spokesman. They were also heard in the greater Tel Aviv area. The rockets were fired from various sites in Gaza starting at 6.30am and continued for almost half an hour. There have been many reports from residents of the two areas of noise from explosions in the sky probably caused by the interception of the Iron Dome, the anti-missile defense system. Explosions heard distinctly, albeit in the distance, even in Tel Aviv in the silence of the morning.

The attack – local sources report – began in the early morning while the children were going to school. The police invited citizens to stay near the air raid shelters. Yesterday tens of thousands of Islamic Jihad supporters gathered in the streets of Gaza to celebrate the anniversary of the movement’s founding. But it is still not clear whether there is a link between that event and today’s launches.

Israeli emergency services cited by the media reported one person was slightly injured in the town of Yavne, in the center of the country, due to rocket fire from Gaza. Mohammed Deif, leader of Hamas’ military wing in Gaza, said that “5,000 rockets were fired at Israel on Saturday morning to begin Operation Storm Al-Aqsa.” Israel also reported an infiltration from Gaza. Deif, who rarely appears in public, spoke in a video message. The attack on Israel began at dawn this morning.

The Israeli army then reports the intrusion of “an unspecified number of soldiers” at the borders, while Hamas declares that it has begun a new military operation against Israel. Yesterday tens of thousands of Islamic Jihad supporters gathered in the streets of Gaza to celebrate the anniversary of the movement’s founding.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army says it is “ready for war” and is hitting targets in the Gaza Strip while air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem. The sounds of at least three explosions were heard as Israel deployed anti-missile defenses. The attack on Jerusalem is considered a serious escalation by Israel.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a massive conscription of reservists, following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel. He reported it to his office. The number of reservists to be recalled will depend on military needs.

«It is the day of the great revolution». This was stated by Mohammad Deif, military commander of Hamas in a statement reported by the Times of Israel which relaunched news from the Israeli military radio based on what was broadcast on TV in Gaza.