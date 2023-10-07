Rain of rockets in the last few hours from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, where warning sirens sounded in various cities. According to the «Jerusalem Post» the barrage of rockets hit the central and southern areas of Israel and, the newspaper’s website reports citing the Magen David Adom rescue service, at least one rocket hit a building in the regional council of Gederot, where it is a 70-year-old woman died. Also here a 52-year-old man was injured. A twenty-year-old was injured in Yavne. And now the wounded have risen to 15. The warning sirens are sounding in the central area and in the south of Israel as far as Gaza.
This was reported by the military spokesman. They were also heard in the greater Tel Aviv area. The rockets were fired from various sites in Gaza starting at 6.30am and continued for almost half an hour. There have been many reports from residents of the two areas of noise from explosions in the sky probably caused by the interception of the Iron Dome, the anti-missile defense system. Explosions heard distinctly, albeit in the distance, even in Tel Aviv in the silence of the morning.
The attack – local sources report – began in the early morning while the children were going to school. The police invited citizens to stay near the air raid shelters. Yesterday tens of thousands of Islamic Jihad supporters gathered in the streets of Gaza to celebrate the anniversary of the movement’s founding. But it is still not clear whether there is a link between that event and today’s launches.
Israeli emergency services cited by the media reported one person was slightly injured in the town of Yavne, in the center of the country, due to rocket fire from Gaza. Mohammed Deif, leader of Hamas’ military wing in Gaza, said that “5,000 rockets were fired at Israel on Saturday morning to begin Operation Storm Al-Aqsa.” Israel also reported an infiltration from Gaza. Deif, who rarely appears in public, spoke in a video message. The attack on Israel began at dawn this morning.
The Israeli army then reports the intrusion of “an unspecified number of soldiers” at the borders, while Hamas declares that it has begun a new military operation against Israel. Yesterday tens of thousands of Islamic Jihad supporters gathered in the streets of Gaza to celebrate the anniversary of the movement’s founding.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army says it is “ready for war” and is hitting targets in the Gaza Strip while air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem. The sounds of at least three explosions were heard as Israel deployed anti-missile defenses. The attack on Jerusalem is considered a serious escalation by Israel.
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a massive conscription of reservists, following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel. He reported it to his office. The number of reservists to be recalled will depend on military needs.
«It is the day of the great revolution». This was stated by Mohammad Deif, military commander of Hamas in a statement reported by the Times of Israel which relaunched news from the Israeli military radio based on what was broadcast on TV in Gaza.
Israel: Salvini, cowardly attack, all my support
“All my support for the people of Israel, under violent and cowardly attack by Islamic extremists.” So Matteo Salvini.
Israel, anti-government demonstrations cancelled
Organizers of protests against judicial reform in Israel scheduled for this evening have announced the cancellation of demonstrations following attacks from Gaza. “We stand with the residents of Israel and give full support to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and security forces,” the organizers of the protest said in a statement, as reported by the Times of Israel. The Brothers and Sisters in Arms protest group also urged all those needed to report for duty “without hesitation”. “We ask everyone who is required to show up to do their part to safeguard the safety and health of the residents of Israel.”
Hamas, launched 5,000 rockets against Israel: “We have decided to put an end to Israel’s crimes”
Hamas claimed to have fired “5,000 rockets” at Israel in the opening phase of the operation it called ‘Flood al-Aqsa’. “We have decided to put an end to Israel’s crimes”, we read in a statement denouncing “desecrations” that have occurred in the Holy Places of Jerusalem.
Media, clash in Sderot, several victims
Hamas claimed to have fired “5,000 rockets” at Israel in the opening phase of the operation it called ‘Flood al-Aqsa’. “We have decided to put an end to Israel’s crimes”, we read in a statement denouncing “desecrations” that have occurred in the Holy Places of Jerusalem.
Hamas, 5 thousand rockets, Al-Aqsa Flood operation
More than 5,000 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel: the armed wing of Hamas announced this in a televised statement in which it called the attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”. “We have decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation – they stated – We announce Operation Al-Aqsa Flood; in the first attack which lasted 20 minutes we fired over 5 thousand rockets”.
Protests against legal reform canceled in Israel this evening due to the security situation with Gaza
Protest organizations against the judicial reform of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have suspended all demonstrations this evening in Israel. The organizations themselves made this known due to the “ongoing security situation” with Gaza.
Israel recalls reservists
Israeli Defense Minister Joav Gallant approved the recall of reservists. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Israeli Defense Ministry.
Middle East: Hamas attack on Israel, new military operation
Since dawn Hamas launched a new heavy attack from the Gaza Strip against Israel, announcing the start of a new military operation: Storm Al-Aqsa’. At least 5 thousand rockets were launched, according to Mohammed Deif, leader of the military wing of Hamas in Gaza. Israel returned fire, reporting “the infiltration of terrorists into our territory”, but it is not yet clear how many Palestinians entered Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior security officials gathered for an emergency meeting, following the resumption of military clashes that began at dawn with rocket fire on the Gaza Strip. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a massive conscription of reservists, following the Hamas attack on Israel. The number of reservists to be recalled will depend on military needs. Hamas said it had fired 5,000 rockets. Shooting takes place in the southern city of Sderat, where there are numerous victims, but the precise number of deaths is not yet known. Hamas spoke of “revolution day”. “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” Deif added. Israeli media reported that gunmen had opened fire on passers-by in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes in the city’s streets.
Middle East: Israel security cabinet meeting at 12
A meeting of the Israeli security cabinet was called for 1pm local time, 12pm in Italy, following the attack launched by Hamas. This was announced by the Israeli prime minister’s office, which specifies that Benyamin Netanyahu will shortly have a meeting with those responsible for security.
Hamas attack on Israel, a new military operation
Since dawn, Hamas launched a new heavy attack from the Gaza Strip against Israel, announcing the start of a new military operation: Storm Al-Aqsa. At least 5 thousand rockets were launched, according to Mohammed Deif, leader of the military wing of Hamas in Gaza. Israel returned fire, reporting “the infiltration of terrorists into our territory”, but it is not yet clear how many Palestinians entered Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior security officials gathered for an emergency meeting, following the resumption of military clashes that began at dawn with rocket fire on the Gaza Strip. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a massive conscription of reservists, following the Hamas attack on Israel. The number of reservists to be recalled will depend on military needs. Hamas said it had fired 5,000 rockets. Shooting takes place in the southern city of Sderat, where there are numerous victims, but the precise number of deaths is not yet known. Hamas spoke of “revolution day”. “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth,” Deif added. Israeli media reported that gunmen had opened fire on passers-by in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes in the city’s streets.
Hamas, 5000 rockets against Israel
Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif says the Palestinian movement has “hit enemy targets, airports and military positions with 5,000 rockets.” CNN reports this after the short recorded statement in which Deif announces the start of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation.
#Unprecedented #attack #Israel #thousand #missiles #Gaza #military #raids #city #Clashes #victims #Sderot #Hamas #day #revolution #Tel #Aviv #soldier #captured