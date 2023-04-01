Whether HSV will succeed in promoting this year remains to be seen, but it will not be the supporters’ fault. No less than 20,000 fans of the Hamburg club followed their team on Friday for the top match in the Second Bundesliga against Fortuna Düsseldorf: 2-2.

For the loyal supporters of the team of Jong Oranje-international Ludovit Reis, the trip of about 400 kilometers from Hamburg to Düsseldorf was no problem at all. They gave the players of the number three the feeling of playing a home game.

Lászlo Bénes quickly made the noisy away fans cheer when he scored after 5 minutes from the rebound of an initially missed penalty kick. However, goals from Dawid Kownacki and Felix Klaus made it 2-1 for Fortuna within half an hour. Fifteen minutes before the end, HSV avoided a defeat when Christoph Klarer worked the ball past his own goalkeeper after an attack set up by Reis. See also Matthijs de Ligt has an excellent debut for Bayern Munich with a nice goal

Ludovit Reis jumps on goal scorer Bénes. © WITTERS



At Fortuna Düsseldorf, Jordy de Wijs played the entire match, Jorrit Hendrix was missing due to a suspension. Reis completes the ninety minutes at HSV that Francisco Montero lost just before with his second yellow card.

Due to the draw, HSV saw leader Darmstadt, which won 0-1 at Nürnberg, run further. The list leader has 55 points from 26 matches, HSV is third with 50 from 26. Number two Heidenheim has just as many points but played one match less. Fortuna Düsseldorf is fourth with 43 points.

