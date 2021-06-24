‘When the fire brigade go’ should not be taken too literally. The Unplugged Model S Plaid is back and this time it climbs Pikes Peak in the famed hill climb. With 1,030 horsepower and a 0-100 time of about 2 seconds, the Model S comes at you very quickly if you’re not careful. That’s why the electric sedan with racing hero Randy Pobst behind the wheel is obliged to use sirens. At least that way other people hear the silent car coming.

You don’t miss much in terms of engine noise, so you could watch the video below without sound. That saves some irritation. However, the video itself is worth watching, because it does go up the mountain ridiculously fast, and that with very few crash barriers. It’s guts though, because last year Randy Pobst didn’t go well at Pikes Peak – when he crashed his Model 3.

