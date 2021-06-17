Electrical specialist Unplugged Performance likes to grab Tesla’s and tickle them mercilessly. Even if those Teslas themselves are record-breaking fast. The California tuner took care of the new Model S Plaid, with which they want to attack Pikes Peak soon. The Unplugged Model S Plaid was recently allowed to go wild at Laguna Seca, between the supercars. With racing veteran Randy Pobst behind the wheel.

It’s an internet cliché, but you’ll never believe what happened next. Or maybe so, when you consider that a standard Plaid already has over 1,030 horsepower and an amount of torque that can move villages. Often Unplugged does little to the powertrain of their Teslas and they mainly deal with the chassis, brakes and aero additions. The 0-to-100 time of about 2 seconds pays off when exiting the corners. As a 911 GT3 RS, a somewhat muddy McLaren Senna and a not exactly slow driving McLaren P1 can now confirm.

Unplugged Model S Plaid drives out McLaren P1