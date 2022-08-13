In a press release on the web, the family of actress Anne Heche announced that the machines that kept her alive have been turned off

Yesterday, some US media had reported a note, communicated directly by the family of Anne Heche, in which it was announced that the actress was brain dead. A few hours later, a further note announced that the machines that kept her alive have been disconnected and that therefore the Hollywood star has gone out permanently and forever.

Anne Heche was only 53 years old and a terrible car accident, which occurred earlier this week in Los Angelesin the Mar Vista neighborhood, caused his death after a few days of agony.

For reasons still under investigation, but probably for the hiring of narcotic substancesthe actress crashed into a house and the car she was traveling in caught fire.

It took about an hour to get it out of the vehicle and it was immediately transported in hospitalin conditions that from the very first moments seemed dramatic.

Yesterday, then, came the tragic announcement of the familywith which sui announced Anne’s brain death.

Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.

Then the note went on to explain that the machines that kept it alive were still in operation and that they were trying to understand if and which organs could be eligible for the donationas expressly requested by the actress herself.

Unplug Anne Heche’s cars

A few hours later, again the family, made another announcement in which they declared officially death by Anne. Without going into details about the donation that was mentioned earlier.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues of the Los Angeles Police, which, through a mandate, in recent days, had access to a blood sample of the actress.

In this, traces of narcotics, but the analyzes will have to be thorough. Because as Jeff Lee, a spokesman for the LAPD explained, they may have been altered by medications that the doctors have administered to the Heche in these days of hospitalization.

La Heche has left two sonsAtlas and Homer, as well as a huge void in the world of American and world cinema.