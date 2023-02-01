Reddit users questioned the attractiveness of pumped muscles and long nails

Some traits that are usually considered attractive are actually repulsive to many, according to Reddit users. They are listed the most unpleasant qualities of this kind during the discussion in the AskReddit section.

The attractiveness of too long nails in women and pumped muscles in men turned out to be in doubt.

Long nails. Not a little overgrown, but impractically long. Also, lip fillers. Emotional-Swim-808reddit user

When men are too muscular. It is beautiful when a man is fit and healthy, but after a certain point it looks comical and unnatural. Careful_Hearing6304reddit user

The habit of dressing fashionably, as it turned out from the comments, can also be repulsive.

Branded clothing and accessories are not bad, but not impressive ZenaGrahamereddit user

There are those who are frustrated by trying to impress a potential partner with their passion for adventure.

People who are too adventurous. When their profile on a dating service is filled with photos of skydiving and hiking. They were in 60 countries. Marathons are running. Well, I just can't keep up with those. The idea of ​​waking up at six in the morning to put on a diving suit terrifies me. jittery_raccoonreddit user

