The state is helping to alleviate the loss of income caused by the pandemic with short-time working benefits for employees and Corona aid for the self-employed. But be careful: What sounds good at first, can have unpleasant side effects with the company pension and income tax. By Ulrich Lohrer

D.he short-time work is like a stable bridge that leads over a “deep economic valley”, explained Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil. With the short-time work allowance, companies can keep their employees who they would otherwise have had to fire due to the slump in sales due to the pandemic. That sounds good.

In the event of a temporarily poor order situation, employers have the option of ordering short-time work and thus reducing their personnel costs. The employees receive short-time work allowance from the Federal Employment Agency, which in normal times amounts to 60 percent of the difference in net pay for the month in which short-time work is carried out. In the wake of the Corona crisis, the federal government increased the rates from the fourth month of short-time working to 70 percent (77 percent with children) and from the seventh month to 80 percent (87 percent with children). In September, this rule, initially limited to 2020, was extended: until the end of 2021, employees will receive the increased short-time work allowance, provided that the entitlement has arisen by March 31, 2021.

Unwanted side effects

The short-time work allowance does not compensate for the full loss of income. However, through collective bargaining or labor law regulations, the employer can top up the payment with salary components. The short-time work allowance is an advantage for the recipients: Despite the poor order situation of the company, they continue to receive most of their income and have a certain job security. However, there can be unwanted side effects: Because it is not a question of wages, but rather a so-called wage replacement benefit, the short-time work allowance can have a negative effect on the company pension and the tax refund. That sounds less good.

With company pension schemes, employees benefit from the salary conversion during the savings phase. With the employer-financed company pension, employers enjoy advantages through savings in social security contributions and income tax. Depending on the structure of the company pension, a change in wages due to short-time work can have noticeable consequences.

To be on the safe side, look into the contract

If the company pension is only paid by the employer with a fixed contribution, the short-time work will not change anything. Because the boss then continues to pay the full contributions to the company pension for his employees. This is not the case with the mixed-financed company pension, which is widespread in large companies. The employer pays a certain percentage of the salary and the employee the remaining portion of the contribution. “During short-time work, the contributions and thus the pension entitlements decrease according to the lower salary,” explains Markus Steiner, financial advisor from the Bavarian Consumer Service (VSB) at the KDFB in Passau. There is no need for action, however, since the contract will be continued under the original conditions and only the payout will be slightly lower.

On the other hand, it is different if the employer no longer pays any wages in addition to short-time work benefits. Then no more contributions are paid into the salary-related company pension. Two months after the dunning procedure, the insurer usually responds with an offer. “The best solution that good insurance companies offer to the company’s bookkeeping is a three-year interruption agreement,” says Steiner. The payment is interrupted until the end of the short-time work and continued when the payment of wages starts again. Nothing changes in the conditions of the company pension. As a result, only the drainage performance is lower according to the interruption.

It is much worse if the insurer agrees an exemption from contributions with the employer. In this way, the insurers get out of the conditions of the old contract which are often better for the employees but unfavorable for the insurance industry. The biggest disadvantage here is often the loss of a high guaranteed interest rate on the old contract, which can lead to significant losses in terms of the expiry benefit. A less favorable calculation basis for the insured risks can also be used at the end of the exemption from contributions. Important: If an exemption from contributions has been agreed due to short-time working, the employee should urge that this be changed to an interruption agreement if possible.

The most common, especially among medium-sized and smaller companies, is direct insurance against deferred salary. If there is a freeze on contributions due to the suspension of wages, the employee can continue private pension insurance from his taxed income. Then the terms of the contract remain, but the taxation changes. There is no tax advantage while paying in from your own net earnings in short-time work. However, this can be taken into account in the payout phase, in which case the lower income taxation applies to privately financed pension insurance instead of the subsequent taxation. “The prerequisite is that the insurer shows its own profit association,” says Steiner. The employee should therefore clarify with the insurance company whether this is the case with her.

If employees are unsure how their company pension is regulated, they should look at their “employment law agreement on company pension schemes”. This regulates the taxation and the amount of any employer’s contribution to the company pension. If necessary, this agreement can be viewed or copied in the accounting department.

If in doubt, go to the specialist advisor

On the basis of these documents, the employee can check whether there is a need for action with regard to his company pension as a result of the short-time work and the discontinuation of regular pay. Above all, if an exemption from contributions is imminent or has already started, everything should be tried to convert this into an interruption agreement. With the support of the employer or the accounting department, there is at least a chance of this, as the insurance companies are usually interested in further company pension schemes with the relevant company. Continuing direct insurance financed through salary conversion with private contributions from the taxed income is usually better than exemption from contributions. When in doubt, employees should seek expert advice. Brokers responsible for company pensions and specialist consumer advisors offer advice on the consequences of reduced working hours.

Many employees will only see another side effect of short-time working after their income tax return in the following year. Because the short-time work allowance is not subject to income tax, but the so-called progression proviso. “Low and middle-income earners in particular have to expect that they will have to make an additional tax payment instead of a refund due to the effect of the tax progression. I recommend setting aside around half of the regular wage tax deduction for the additional tax payment due to the short-time working”, says Johannes Nagler, tax advisor in Freising near Munich.

Not only dependent employees, but also freelancers and self-employed people who have applied for immediate Corona aid should exercise caution. Because also applies to them: No drug without side effects.

In spring, the federal government decided on financial aid for small businesses and self-employed people. This was supplemented by emergency aid from the federal states. Corona help for self-employed and freelancers is not subject to value added tax, but income tax as income. Anyone who has applied for help should make sure that only operational costs, such as office rent or leasing expenses, but not private expenses such as renting a flat, have been specified. The prohibition of double funding also applies: the Corona emergency aid grants from the respective federal state and federal state could only be applied for once. Since “decision-relevant false information in the context of the application for the Corona grant meet several criminal offenses that can be punished with a fine or imprisonment of up to five years” (Bavarian State Ministry of Economics), freelancers and self-employed should exercise caution. Due to the de facto second lockdown, the federal government decided to provide “November and December Aid” with further subsidies, the regulation of which the self-employed should take a close look at. Information at: https://www.bmwi.de/Redaktion/DE/Coronavirus/soloselbststaendige-freiberufler-kleine-unternehmen