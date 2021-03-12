Unparalleled interaction with the birth of Mohammed bin Zayed via “Twitter”

The hashtags # Birth of the Lion of the Emirates, # Muhammad_Ben_Zayed_Our pride, #Mohammed_Ben_Zayed, launched by the Emiratis and residents on Twitter on the occasion of the birth of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who coincides March 11 of each year, an unrivaled interaction Through the social networking site “Twitter”.

The medals witnessed thousands of tweets and re-tweets that expressed the feelings of love and loyalty that all the people of the nation hold to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, wishing him continued health and wellness, and to remain an asset to the homeland, in tweets that embodied Spontaneous, sincere feelings that reflect the intimate bonding between the leadership and the people.

The tweeters wished His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued health and wellness to remain a beacon for the glory nation and an asset for the loving people of the Emirates.

The tweeters described His Highness, as a symbol of tolerance and a man of peace and humanity, expressing their wishes for His Highness for longevity, health, wellness and happiness.