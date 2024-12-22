During the third quarter of this year, Spanish workers worked a total of 2,515,200 unpaid overtime hours per week, a fact that, If you take into account that the full working day is 40 hours, It means that 62,880 full-time jobs could have been created.

This is clear from the overtime data contained in the latest Active Population Survey of the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and collected by Servimedia, which show that, while unpaid overtime hours were reduced compared to the second quarter, grew if data from the same period last year (July-September) are taken into account.

Specifically, the 2,515,200 unpaid overtime hours each week in the third quarter represent a decrease of 15.28% compared to the 2,968,700 in the second quarter of this year. On the other hand, in a year-on-year comparison, there is an increase of 5.14% in contrast to the 2,392,300 in the summer of 2023.

Regarding overtime hours that are paid, the figure last quarter was 4,057,300, 2.29% more than the previous quarter (3,966,600) and a notable 18.76% above the figure for 2023. (3,416,500).

Altogether, paid and unpaid overtime hours reached 6,572,400 last quarter, which translates into a drop of 5.23% compared to the second quarter of this year (6,935,300). Without However, in a year-on-year comparison, there is an increase of 13.15% compared to the 5,808,800 hours in the summer of 2023.

By sex, men worked more overtime than women in general terms, since of the total of 6.57 million overtime hours in the third quarter, 3.98 million were done by men, compared to 2.58 million by female workers. . In both cases, there are year-on-year increases but quarter-on-quarter decreases.

In the case of unpaid hours, of the 2,515,200 hours, 1,506,300 were done by men and 1,008,900 by women.

In this context, it is worth noting that the second vice president and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, has been raising the ‘flag’ of the fight against “fraudulent” overtime for years. To this end, it has provided the Labor Inspection with a digital tool to detect, through an algorithm, companies’ use of unpaid overtime.

Furthermore, in the text agreed with the unions, but without CEOE, To reduce working time, Díaz has included a reinforcement of working hours control, making it mandatory that it be digital, not manipulable and interoperable in real time by the Labor and Social Security Inspection (ITSS).