Would you like to log in 15 minutes earlier at the request of your boss if you work from home? This does not have to be paid out, the judge rules. A homeworker demanded a salary for logging in earlier every time, but the subdistrict court judge did not agree. There is also a similar case against the call center company involving an office employee, which seems much more likely.

