It has been confirmed fiscal peace for the car tax unpaid. In 2023 Budget Law of the Government was also included fiscal peacewhich provides for the total cancellation of debts of less than 1,000 euros for folders until 2015. With fiscal peace, therefore, we proceed to automatic deletion of the tax bills before the end of the year. The decision also affects a great many folders relating to violations of the Highway Code.

The fiscal peace is applied to the bills issued up to 2015 and lower than 1,000 euros, which will then be automatically deleted. In scrapping of tax bills they also fall unpaid car tax and some road fines. According to the Government, the folders so old they are difficult to recover and for the Treasury it becomes more advantageous to cancel them also considering the unjustifiable collection costs.

How to join the 2023 tax peace, for example for unpaid car tax? The non-payment file up to 2015, as mentioned before, will automatically be deleted and interested parties will receive one telematic communication by the Collection Agent in which the canceled (condoned) quotas are indicated thanks precisely to the opportunity of fiscal peace.

For folders above 1,000 eurosnotified up to 2015, which may also concern unpaid car tax, the fiscal peace provides for the installment of the debt with the Treasury up to 5 years without penalties and interest. Also on folders delivered up to June 30, 2022 above 1,000 euros, only the amount will be due, to be paid in installments even over 5 years and without interest.

In this scenario, the case in which they have already been must also be considered paid advances on car taxaffected by the amnesty. Then the sums paid before the entry into force of the law do not fall within the fiscal peace on the car tax, which are thus considered definitively acquired.

Taxpayers, on the other hand, who are not aware of the amnesty and continue to pay the sum even after the entry into force of the law, they will be refunded.

The “fiscal peace”, relaunched in the budget bill of Meloni government, includes a series of measures that allow taxpayers to regularize their position with the tax authorities. The measure implemented by the new government concerns i credits up to 2015 no longer payable and the payment in installments without penalties and interest of the taxes still to be paid. The sanction remainsinterest at 5% for debts with the tax authorities that have not yet become a tax notice or are not yet the subject of litigation. In case of good-natured noticethe fine could be further reduced al 3%.

Folders notified after the January 1, 2016 they can still be canceled by paying only the tax without penalties or interest.

