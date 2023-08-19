Meloni replies to the opposition’s controversies: “The unpaid bill in Albania? I was ashamed”

The premier returns to her decision to settle the bill not paid by the four Italian tourists in a restaurant in Berat. “I was hoping that at least on something so trivial we could all agree,” he writes Giorgia Meloni on social media.

After the controversy of some opposition parties, who accused the premier of populism, this morning Melons he recounted the details of the story: “While I was in Albania, the prime minister Rama he tells me the story of four Italians who ran away to a local restaurant without paying the bill,” he explained Twitter.

“The restaurateur”, continues the premier, “after the images of the escape had gone viral, he said he was happy anyway because our compatriots had eaten well and were happy”.

