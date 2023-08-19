Giorgia Meloni was “ashamed” for the unpaid bill by Italian tourists in Albania. For this reason you asked the ambassador “to go and settle the bill, which I paid personally”, the words of the Premier in a post on Facebook.

“While I was in Albania, Prime Minister Rama told me the story of 4 Italians who had fled to a local restaurant without paying the bill – said Meloni -. The restaurateur, after the images of the escape had gone viral, said that he was happy anyway because our compatriots had eaten well and were happy. I was ashamed, because the Italy that I want to represent is not a nation that gets talked about abroad for these things, that doesn’t respect the work of others, that thinks it’s fun by cheating others “.

Hence the decision to settle the unpaid bill: “So I decided to ask the ambassador to go and settle the bill, which I paid personally. Nothing big, in fact I didn’t even report it. Yet even this has created controversy in Italy, from an opposition that evidently prefers another image of Italy. I’m sorry because I was hoping that at least on something so trivial we could all agree”.

The Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri also returned to the matter and attacked the Honorable Magi: “The Hon. Magi, a well-known exponent of the left, who ran out of nonsense, having used almost all of them, accused the government of repaying the unpaid lunch bill with public money by the Italian freeloaders who fled to Albania from a restaurant at the time of the bill. Logically, public sources reiterated that the bill was paid at Meloni’s expense. Moreover, the figure seems to have been only 80 euros. It’s right that he paid Meloni and not the public coffers. It was obvious, but not for the Magi, who costs the public coffers as much as a freeloader’s meal in just two or three hours. Next time in Albania we will send him, who as a former radical will practice fasting, avoiding meals at other people’s expense. After all, a ‘scrocco’ is already doing well in Italy, a candidate for the Democratic Party in Piedmont, unknown to him. More latch than that… And no one reimburses us for this”.