Unpacking has won Game of the Year at this weekend’s Indie Live Expo awards.

Stray secured Trailer of the Tear, Vampire Survivors “Most Addictive Game of the Year”, with the “Best Game Feel” award going to Neon White.

Let’s Play Unpacking – Lo-fi Games to Relax to.

“We are blown away by the amazing community we have been building over the past three years which contributed over 3,000 votes to 2022’s awards program. Thank you to all who have given their voices to vote for their favorite games.” said Ryuta Konuma, Ryu’s Office founder, which organized the event.

“We couldn’t have done it without our audience, judges, and sponsors. Their endorsement empowers us to bring these fantastic games to a dedicated audience, and we will continue our efforts toward growing our show, strengthening our support, and providing game developers the visibility their work deserves.”

The event also included a special presentation from Yosuke Shiokawa’s studio, Fahrenheit 213, and revealed TSURUGIHIME, a “side scrolling action RPG in a fully hand-drawn world coming to PC in 2024”.

To complement the awards, Steam is offering discounted prices for titles that “took part” in ILE Winter 2022; you have until the end of Saturday 10th December to secure a bargain.