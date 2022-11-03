For the game’s first anniversary, development studio Witch Beam Games has announced that the zen puzzle game Unpacking has sold more than one million copies. Not bad for such a small but significant title.

In addition to sales, other interesting data was provided through ainfographic posted on Twitter.

Unpacking was played in 185 different countries, received 50 nominations for different prizes, winning on 20 occasions. Additionally, 14% of players finished all toiletinformation that will certainly be very important for those who know the game.

The development studio and the publisher, Humble Gamestook the opportunity to thank all the players who bought and supported Unpacking.

If you want more information, read our Unpacking review. Let’s read the official description:

Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of taking items out of boxes and placing them in a new home. Half block puzzle and half house decoration, we invite you to create a satisfying space by uncovering clues about the life you are pulling out of the boxes. Over the course of eight moves, you’ll have the chance to bond with a character you never see and a story you never get told.

Empty the boxes, from a bedroom to an entire house

Meditative play style with no timer, meters or scores

Explore a home environment with all its nooks and crannies as you stack the dishes, hang the towels and arrange the books on the shelves

Learn a character’s story through the items they carry with them to each new home (and the items they leave behind)

Soundtrack by Jeff van Dyck, BAFTA Award-winning composer and audio director