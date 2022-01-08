The Independent Games Festival revealed the finalists for the twenty-fourth edition of the IGF Awards, an award ceremony that exclusively concerns indie games. To have received more nominations were Unpacking and Inscryption, two small pearls released in the last year respectively of Witch Beams and Daniel Mullins Games.

Among the more than 400 indies, there are other productions that have become very well known in recent months, such as Loop Hero, The Eternal Cylinder, Cruelty Squad, Sable, Jett: The Far Shore and The Wild at Heart.

Unpacking is, to quote the Eurogamer review by Nicholas Mercurio, “a puzzle game with a convincing and deep-rooted narrative imprint, which makes it one of the most stimulating independent experiences of 2021, as well as a welcome surprise for anyone who is a big fan of products of the genre”.

Inscryption, on the other hand, is “An original and surprising madness. Satire, metagame and thriller disguised as a” simple “card game. […] If the indie universe still knows how to be so fascinating, the credit is due to out-of-the-box follies like these “ according to the review by Alessandro Baravalle

Source: Gamesindustry.biz