D.he South Hessian organic supermarket operator Alnatura starts selling unpackaged, liquid goods with cosmetics and cleaning agents. Customers can now fill body oils, shower gels and liquid soaps from the Weleda and Alviana Naturkosmetik brands in a test trial, initially in three markets across Germany – including the Alnatura branch on Hedderichstraße in the Frankfurt district of Sachsenhausen – in reusable containers they have brought with them in the quantities that you want. This also applies to household detergents, dishwashing detergents and all-purpose cleaners from the Sonett and Sodasan brands. After a test phase, the system, which as far as the company is aware, has not yet been found in any other chain store, is to be expanded to other markets.

Ketchup and passata in a returnable glass

At the drugstore chain dm, customers in selected markets – none of the branches in Hessen are available – can also fill liquid cleaning agents, but the quantities are specified due to the reusable original packaging. So far, such filling stations are mainly known from small unpackaged shops. However, some supermarket chains have followed suit with dry goods such as rice and nuts. The offer is considered very labor-intensive for hygienic reasons, because the chutes have to be checked and cleaned regularly for vermin infestation. Alnatura does not sell lentils and rice loose, but in reusable jars, all in all around 50 different products, including ketchup and passata.

With the new offer, the company, which operates 138 organic stores nationwide and cracked the billion mark for the first time last year, says it wants to make a contribution to waste avoidance. Just by doing without plastic bags for Ost and vegetables and disposable cups in the coffee bar, the markets avoided the consumption of 20,000 tons of plastic every year, it is said.