10 years have passed since River’s descent. We review what happened to the 11 players who took to the field against Belgrano.
A career that was falling into decline. He started with the National Team level, but the decline marked a before and after in his life. After the match against Belgrano, he turned to Italian football, where he played for Inter, Catania and Lazio. In 2017 he went to play in Monterrey and then ended up in Cerro Porteño.
The case of success. The one who stayed at the club to make history and fulfilled all the dreams. He won two Liberators and became an idol of the institution. People respect him that he went through the whole process and ended in a happy ending.
After descending with River, he did not return to play in one of the “big” teams. He wore the shirts of Huracán, Rangers de Chile, San Martin de Tucumán, Central Córdoba and San Luis de Chile. He is working as a manager at Central Córdoba.
Already retired from soccer. After passing through River he returned to his country to play in Nacional and then he was transferred to Racing. He finished his career at AEK Athens.
Another who had a career in decline. After the descent, it passed through San Martín de San Juan, Lobos BUAP de México, Unión de Santa Fe, Ferro, Instituto, Villa Dálmine, Olmedo de Ecuador and currently in Olimpo de Bahía Blanca.
Acevedo left soccer and became a player representative. His career ended at Municipal de Guatemala and he had an experience in Maltese soccer.
Already retired from soccer. He currently works in the fifth division of Racing as a coach. After leaving River, he returned to Huracán and ended up retiring in Barracas de Central.
A case of success. Roberto Pereyra went abroad and played for Watford and Juventus. He is currently in Udinese and is one of the figures.
Another of those who managed to make the leap and play in great teams. After leaving River he went to play for Roma and is currently at Tottenham.
Another one of an unusual race after the descent. He played in Godoy Cruz, Argentinos, Huracán, All Boys, Juventud Unida and is currently in Dock Sud. He never recovered his best version.
Marked for missing a penalty in the Promotion, Pavone left River and continued his career in Lanús. Then he went through Cruz Azul, Vélez, Racing, Estudiantes, Defensor Sporting and is currently in Quilmes.
Leave a Reply