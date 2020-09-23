The new Labor Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The new labor law will provide a variety of new facilities to both organized and unorganized workers of the country. It will be mandatory to give appointment letter to all the workers. Their salary will have to be paid digitally. Health checkup of all workers has also been made mandatory once a year. At the same time, several provisions have been introduced to make the business of entrepreneurs easier. The Lok Sabha passed it by voice. It can also get approval from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.Responding to the discussion on the Bill in the lower house, Labor Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that the government is very sensitive to migrant laborers. Now a provision is being made to create a data bank of migrant laborers. He said that arrangements are being made that migrant laborers should be given travel allowance once a year to go to their original place of residence.

The Labor Minister said that in the current law, the amount of the fine in the event of an accident used to go to the government’s account, but in the new law, 50 percent of the amount of the penalty has been given to the victim. Following the Minister’s reply, the House approved the Bills relating to the three Labor Codes by voice. Gangwar said in the Lok Sabha that for the first time in the history of 73 years, changes are being made in the labor law in this way, which will prove beneficial for both employers and workers. The Wage Code has already been notified. The old 29 laws are integrated into these four codes.