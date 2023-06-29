Incident live on Rai 1 to A summer morning conducted by Tiberio Timperi. The guest present in the studio for a yoga class fell disastrously to the ground, unfortunately reporting physical consequences. It all happened live and shortly after it was the conductor himself on social media who clarified what had happened by also publishing the video.

Tiberio Timperi was in the company of Frances DeLuca who is a yoga teacher. He was explaining some exercises to combat knee pain and suddenly he looked for a chair to demonstrate. In her absence and seeing a small table behind her, he decided to use it.

She sat on the table but at a certain point it gave way causing Francesca to fall to the ground. “And no, this seems to have been made specifically for Striscia la Notizia” – Tiberius replied promptly, trying to calm things down and help her get up. “No no, I can do it by myself”. Everything seemed to have resolved without any problem and instead in the end Francesca reported the fracture of the phalanx of the foot.

So Francesca maintained an impassive behavior live despite feeling great pain. “Francesca De Luca went straight despite the broken phalanx live. Yoga lesson of course but also and above all of professionalism and fairness” – wrote the journalist in the caption to the video posted on Instagram.

“Thank you so much for your words, Tiberius, and above all for your sincere interest in my health condition behind the scenes! 🙏 I was smiling outside as I felt my finger burst inside 😅 I hope it’s over in the end btw yoga is good for your health, but it also helps in controlling emotions and unexpected events” – Francesca’s answer.