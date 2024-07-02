Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

According to an Insa survey, CDU leader Friedrich Merz is currently marginally less popular among Germans than Boris Rhein (CDU). © Wolfgang Maria Weber/Imago

Is it just a dip or already a downward trend? In the latest Insa survey, the Union with CDU party leader Friedrich Merz is losing ground for the first time in months.

Berlin – According to a new survey, the traffic light parties are gaining a little more approval among the population. The CDU/CSU union, on the other hand, is experiencing a trend reversal and is reaching 29.5 percent. “It is the first time in two months that the Union is below 30 percent again,” said Insa boss Hermann Binkert of the Picture-Newspaper.

On behalf of the Picture his opinion research institute had conducted the survey. The FDP is again above the five percent hurdle in the Insa “opinion trend” from the first week of July. The results of the Insa survey at a glance:

CDU/CSU: 29.5 percent (-1).

29.5 percent (-1). AfD: 17.5 percent (+/-0).

17.5 percent (+/-0). SPD: 15 percent (+0.5).

15 percent (+0.5). Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW): 8.5 percent (+/-0).

8.5 percent (+/-0). The Greens: 12 percent (+0.5)

12 percent (+0.5) FDP: 5.5 percent (+0.5).

5.5 percent (+0.5). The left: 2.5 percent (-0.5).

The traffic light parties of the SPD, Greens and FDP together have 32.5 percent, which would not be a majority in parliament. With these values ​​- if there were a federal election – only a Jamaica coalition of the Union, Greens and FDP (47 percent) or a grand coalition of the Union and SPD (44.5 percent) would be conceivable.

Poll on the federal election: Wüst overtakes Wagenknecht – Rhein overtakes Merz

For the current “Opinion Trend”, Insa asked a total of 2,006 eligible German voters questions from June 28 to July 1, including questions about the most popular German politicians. The maximum margin of error for the survey was +/- 2.5 percent.

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” wants to shape German politics View photo gallery

According to the Picture-Report, unlike the previous week, Hesse Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) was ahead of CDU leader Friedrich Merz in the popularity ranking. NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) overtook BSW boss Sarah Wagenknecht and is therefore in third place. The top ten most popular German politicians according to the Insa survey at a glance:

Boris Pistorius : 51.5 percent

: 51.5 percent Markus Söder : 44.6 percent

: 44.6 percent Hendrik Wüst : 43 percent

: 43 percent Sarah Wagenknecht : 42.5 percent

: 42.5 percent Boris Rhine : 40.4 percent

: 40.4 percent Friedrich Merz : 39.6 percent

: 39.6 percent Cem Ozdemir : 39.1 percent

: 39.1 percent Lars Klingbeil : 39.1 percent

: 39.1 percent Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann : 38.7 percent

: 38.7 percent Carsten Linnemann: 37.1 percent

Especially supporters of the Union would favor CSU leader Söder, followed by Merz. Wagenknecht is the most popular politician among BSW voters, but also among supporters of the Left. Tino Chrupalla (AfD) would reach 30.2 percent, making him 20th among the most popular politicians in Germany. (frs)