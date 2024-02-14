Until the closing of this edition yesterday afternoon, it was still in suspense that the Morena's CEN will publish the list of candidates to federal deputiessince Monday it had been announced that they would be announced, so in all states of the country They are biting their nails waiting for the announcement from the national leadership.

In the case of Sinaloa he State Political Council of Morena approved by overwhelmingly the list of candidates for federal deputiesbut we must remember that they are in coalition with the Green and PT, in the case of the former they tell us that they will give their place to a Morenista while the Labor Party will have two districts.

The information we have is that Morena's original list in the state will have changes, first there will be a castling in districts 5 and 7 of Culiacán, while candidates from the Labor Party will go to districts 3 and 4. Until yesterday afternoon, this is how the negotiations were going.

Until yesterday afternoon, the negotiations of the coalition of Morena, PT and Verde continued, unofficially they gave us the list of the federal councils in Sinaloa: first district, Graciela Domínguez; second, Genaro García; third, Fernando García; fourth, Felícitas Pompa; fifth, Jesús Ibarra; sixth, Olegaria Carrazco; and seventh, Merary Villegas. Don't rule out more changes so be very careful.

Outstanding. A group of Sinaloa businessmen who are visiting Madrid met last Monday with the Mexican ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppel at the official residence and yesterday they had a meal at the “El Landó” restaurant in the Spanish capital. .

Among the select group of businessmen in the state, Adrián Vizcarra de Sukarne stands out; Joel Valenzuela Parra, Joel Valenzuela, Roberto Valenzuela and Ricardo Valenzuela de Jova grains; as well as Ignacio Escobosa were the ones who met with Ambassador Quirino Ordaz Coppel, they tell us that it was a meeting of friends.

Elections. Next Sunday, February 18, Claudia Sheinbaum will register with the National Electoral Institute as the candidate for the presidency of the Republic for the coalition parties of Morena, PT and Verde. We will be very attentive to who accompanies her, there are Sinaloans in her first circle of trust.

Once she registers with the INE, the presidential candidate of Morena, PT and Verde, Claudia Sheinbaum, will prepare her campaign start which will be in the Zócalo of Mexico City on March 1, for which she announced that she will make a broad call to the people of Mexico. It will surely show political muscle, it will be interesting.

Sinaloa. Not to be believed, but for the seventh time the hearing of precautionary measures against the substitute rector of the UAS Robespierre Lizárraga and the dismissed rector Jesús Madueña was postponed. The novelty is that the lawyer they appointed had not had time to study the administrative file.

At the rate they are going there will be an anniversary cake when they manage to hold the hearing for the directors of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, it is unfortunate how with a series of tricks they are delaying the process, possibly the strategy is to reach electoral times and further politicize the case . They say that he who owes nothing fears nothing, so?

Diary. On Saturday, February 24, the President of the Republic Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be visiting Mazatlán where he will lead the commemoration of Flag Day. On the work tour, the national president will be in the states of Jalisco, Sonora, Baja California and Sinaloa.

