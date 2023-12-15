Nintendo has issued a takedown notice for the unofficial Link's Awakening's PC port, which started making the rounds earlier this week.

The port, known as Link's Awakening DX HD, was a rather gorgeous remake of the classic Zelda GameBoy title. It featured HD visuals, 120fps scrolling and widescreen support.

As noted by Digital Foundry's John Linneman, it also allowed players to zoom out and take in the entirety of Koholint Island at once.

Nintendo released its own Link's Awakening for the Switch a few years ago.

However, as is often the case with good things, this PC adventure into the world of Link and Marin has come to an end, and the game is no more.

Now, if players try to access the PC port of Link's Awakening on Itchthey will be met with Nintendo's takedown notice from a legal representative.

This is truly amazing. Playing Link's Awakening at 1:1 pixel scale with 120 fps scrolling – you can zoom the map all the way out and the entire world is active.https://t.co/H1ZLpd3sqy pic.twitter.com/wVjqhzAVu6 — John Linneman @dark1x.bsky.social (@dark1x) December 13, 2023

“It has come to our attention that the following game, [Link’s Awakening DX HD]offered on Itch.io infringes and makes unauthorized use of Nintendo's copyrights in The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening video game,” this notice reads.

“Please act expeditiously to remove the download and information page for the infringing game. I have a good faith belief that the material is not authorized by the intellectual property owner, its agent, or the law.”



Image credit: Itch/Eurogamer

This is, of course, not the first time Nintendo has flexed its legal muscle, and it surely won't be the last time either. Earlier this year, Nintendo forced Valve to delist a Wii and GameCube emulator from Steam, stating it violated the company's intellectual property rights.

Additionally, towards the end of 2022, YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming also felt the force of Nintendo's legal team, when it published a video detailing a Final Fantasy Tactics-like game launched for the DS. After a brief period of availability on the channel, Did You Know Gaming also received a takedown notice.

At the time, the channel called the move by Nintendo a “slap in the face for video game history preservation.”