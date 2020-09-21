The annual GTI meeting at Wörthersee did not officially take place in 2020 due to the corona pandemic. Nevertheless, thousands of car fans met in Carinthia – and celebrated a wild horsepower party with no distance or masks.

Velden (Austria) – Although that popular GTI meetings at the Wörthersee in the year 2020 Corona-related called off had to be found anyway Thousands of cars and Tuning fans in Carinthia – and simply celebrated the happening unofficially. From Thursday to Sunday (yesterday) they gave despite Corona Full throttle – and whistled in many places on the valid Corona regulations in terms of infection protection.

Sometimes they ran Celebration scenes around Faaker See and Wörthersee completely out of hand. Local residents, police and politicians were there too horrified like the regional tourism associations. For good reason: because also in Carinthia increases the Number of new infections with the Coronavirus back to. The 7-day incidence is growing and the local corona traffic light had to be switched from green to yellow accordingly. Now many fear one new hotspot – triggered by that unrestrained bustle at the GTI meeting. You can read the complete article on the excesses at the unofficial GTI meeting at Wörthersee at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network