VACCINATION CARDS are to be given out with Covid jabs in the Valencian Community from this week.

As a new mass immunization program begins tomorrow, April 19, a card with vaccination type and date will be given out.

Ximo Puig, President of the Valencian Region, has already announced the start-up of four large vaccination centers in the Community: sited in Valencia, the Castelló de la Plana, Alicante and Elche.

In addition, 18 other smaller centers such as Orihuela and Torrevieja will be put into action.

Those 22 centers in total, will have more than 1,000 professionals, with the ability to administer more than 4,000 doses per hour.

Some 48 health centers will also be utilized, minimizing the need to travel long distances.

It is reported that the 70 sites in all are considered more than enough to handle the number of vaccines arriving in the region.

The Health Department has already claimed that, if necessary, the number of vaccination points can be increased to 161.

The vaccination card is meant to be used for information only, and should not be confused with the so-called “Vaccine Passport” that has been mooted by the European Union.

However, the document will go some way to reassuring both the card-holder, and anyone they come into contact with, that they have been partially or fully immunized.

Puig also highlighted that the number of vaccines administered in the last three weeks has doubled from 640,000 doses to 1.2 million.

He admitted, “We would like to go faster, but the pace depends on the arrival of vaccines.”

Most of this coming week’s 185,000 planned jabs will be first vaccines for the over-70s and second doses for the over-80s.

Some 40,000 jabs are expected for the over-60 age group.

MORE COVID NEWS: JAB BOOST as four ‘mega’ vaccination centers open this Monday in Spain’s Costa Blanca and Valencia regions