After two years of the pandemic, the people’s party is back in Rio de Janeiro. This Sunday (8), 30 blocks will take to the streets of the capital to inaugurate the start of the Unofficial Carnival.

The festivities will stroll through the streets of the Center and the Port Zone in the “Opening of the Unofficial Carnival”, in an equally unofficial parade that will mark the return of Carnival to the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

The big star this weekend is the block of Boi Tolo, which should have its concentration at 4 pm, but it may not end until the early hours of Monday.

New blocks, such as Bloco do Zeca, which honors our dear and beloved Zeca Pagodinho, should debut this Sunday.

The party starts around 10 am on Rua do Mercado and Praça XV, where the opening takes place. However, other blocks will spread to the city.

“Sunday will start early. But there will also be events all over the city center and some even in other places”, says Luis Otávio Almeida, representative of the Disconnect block, to the newspaper O Globo.

He celebrated the return of the party. “With the cooling of the pandemic, we imagine that this year we will have a carnival more similar to what we are used to. And we hope that the city hall understands that there is a free carnival, that it does not control, and that it respects the traditions of the city”, he added.

Check out the Unofficial Carnival Opening schedule:

Praça Fifteen:

10am- Ringtones for Odudua

11am- Bloco da Insana (Tiradentes Palace staircase)

4 pm – BoiTolo

17h- Blonk (Palácio Tiradentes)

6pm – To Be Wild Block

Market Street:

10 am – Lambabloco

11 am – Butane in the Burette

12:00 – BalançoZona Sul

1pm – Our Block

2 pm – Too bad, love

3pm – Bring the Dumpster

4pm – Percussing

Arch of Teles:

11 am – Blocnce

12:00 – Warp panties

1 pm – Elderly Dove

2pm – Batuquebato

3:30 pm – The Bikinis of Ogodô Invite the Sungas of Odara

Fire Hole:

11:30 am – Circus Orchestra

1 p.m. – Round Women

3 pm – Caramuela

4 pm – Come Here, My Flower

Mauá Square:

1 p.m. – Hungry Puppies

4pm – Pyranhas of the Nile

Flemish landfill (next to the Marionette Theater):

10:30 am – Fanfarrinha

Conception Hill:

9 am – Liquid Loves

Expeditionary Square (First of March Street):

2pm – Maracutaia

Marechal Ancora Square:

1pm – Kiss Me Mucho

Lapa (Lamp lamp):

1:20 pm – Plant in the Mind

Olympic Pyre (Candelaria):

11 am – Canaries of the Kingdom

Rua Sacadura Cabral:

9am – Bloco do Zeca

11 am – Ordinary Pirates

Cinelândia:

3 p.m. – Orange Ball

Carmel Street:

3pm – Just Play Block

Museum of Modern Art (MAM):

9am- Mysteries Will Be Painted