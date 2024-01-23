Expert Kobylkina: using a humidifier can cause mold development

Using a humidifier in your home can cause the humidity level to become too high, which in turn can have negative consequences for the room. The unobvious danger of such devices was mentioned to Lente.ru by Nika Kobylkina, an expert at the online hypermarket VseInstrumenty.ru.

According to the expert, humidifiers can seriously damage the interior. Thus, a directed flow of steam can damage walls, furniture and other interior elements, and also lead to wallpaper peeling off. In addition, waterlogging of the space can cause the development of mold, mildew and other microorganisms.

In order to protect rooms and furniture in them from the negative consequences of using an air humidifier, Kobylkina urged, first of all, to regularly wash and maintain the device as indicated in the instructions – then bacteria will not develop in it, which can subsequently enter the room. In addition, she advised to ensure that the steam flow is not directed towards walls, furniture and other interior elements, and also to give preference to models with a humidity sensor and hydrostat so that the humidity level is always under control.

The expert added that using evaporative or traditional air humidifiers will also help avoid the formation of dampness and mold. Due to the fact that their performance depends on the initial air humidity in the room, there is no fear of “over-humidification” of the room. However, it is worth considering that such devices are more expensive than steam and ultrasonic humidifiers, and their fan is noisy during operation.

