Et doesn’t sound bad: “Doctor of Philosophy in International Relations”, acquired at the “Bircham International University”. But this doctor is not worth much. Because the Bircham “University” is not recognized as a university by the Conference of Ministers of Education. In the Anabin database provided for this purpose is it[called:

“Bircham International University is an international distance learning university. Among other things, it has a seat in Madrid/Spain. It is a private institution whose titles are not recognized by the Spanish Ministry of Education.” It is followed by the note: “H –”. The minus means that you cannot be classified as a university in Germany. A degree obtained there may not be used in Germany or carried as an academic degree.

The English-language Wikipedia says about the institutionthat the use of degrees obtained there may be illegal in some jurisdictions. All of this is easy to find out. Nevertheless, a German officer has a Ph.D. acquired in Bircham for around 15 years. and was announced at events as a speaker with a “Dr.” in front of his name. According to the magazine “Swiss Soldier” from November 2021, he is a lieutenant colonel in the general staff service. This rank also results from a publication by the Bundeswehr Command and Staff Academy from February 2021. The officer’s function is stated there: “Military Attaché Staff Damascus”. In another publication, the author’s name is preceded by “Dr.”

The Ministry of Defense did not want to say what rank the officer currently holds. A spokeswoman said it was not allowed to comment on individual staff matters “for legal reasons”.

Officer clears misrepresentation

The officer himself told this newspaper that he had written for the Ph.D. worked very intensively at Bircham University. Shortly after our request, he deleted the degree on his private website and said he would make sure that it was no longer given in the future. Despite a corresponding request, he did not send a copy of his “doctoral thesis” or a reference to a publication. He explained that the topic of his work was “A European army: a threat to NATO, a dream for Europe or already a reality?”.

He also noted that he never used the Dr. degree, only the Ph.D. In November 2014, an article he penned appeared in Diplomat Magazine, in which the author’s name was preceded by a “Dr.” and then a “Ph.D.”. This duplication would only be permitted if two degrees were acquired at recognized universities. However, the editors of the magazine may be responsible for the error. There are various entries on the Internet in which third parties attribute a “Dr.” to the officer, including when he was awarded the “Commandeur de l’Ordre de Mérite” of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in 2015. At that time he was military attaché for Belgium and Luxembourg. In a list of names of Brussels advisory board members of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wehrtechnik e.







criminal consequences

The unauthorized use of academic degrees and titles is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year or a fine according to Section 132a of the Criminal Code. However, it requires intent. In fact, if the officer did not know that he was not allowed to wear the degree, he may have acted recklessly or erred. In the latter case, there is no criminal liability if the error was unavoidable. This is supported by the fact that the officer was apparently never informed by his employer that the degree was inadmissible.