Coronel Zucco asked if the Psol deputy wanted medicine or a hamburger; she says it wasn’t an isolated episode

the deputy Colonel Zucco (Republicanos-RS) said on Saturday (5.Aug.2023) that his comments during the chat with the deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP), on Thursday (3.Aug), during the hearing of the CPI of the MST (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry of the Movement of Landless Rural Workers), were unnecessary. He criticized, however, accusations of bias. The congresswoman, in turn, said that the fact was not isolated and should be investigated.

They refer to the discussion in which Zucco, who chairs the MST’s CPI, said that Sâmia should “stay calmer”. He then asked:Are you nervous, deputy? Do you want medicine or do you want a hamburger?”. The deputy was called “sexist and fatphobic” by representatives of the left.

Watch the moment of Zucco’s speech (27s):

In an interview with CNN BrazilZucco said he did “a punctual provocation” It is “that was not necessary”.

He denied that it was a personal attack or motivated by prejudice. “On the social networks, [Bomfim] uses some photos saying that one of her favorite snacks is the hamburger, but she victimized herself”, said the Republican deputy.

For Bomfim, the colleague’s speeches cannot be naturalized: “It wasn’t an isolated incident.”.

“I wasn’t the 1st. It is not an isolated fact. Maybe there will be more episodes with me this year because the CPI has a majority of men from the extreme right and I’m there as one of the few deputies who are there to defend the Movement [Sem Terra] and I am a female MP. So it’s a combination of factors that makes it work against me all the time. But there are many deputies who are victims of actions like this“, I told CNN Brazil.

“I will not change my stance as long as that is an environment of political violence”, said Bomfim, citing that the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) and the Council of Ethics of the Chamber should analyze the case.