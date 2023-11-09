The Adidas brand, one of the leaders on the planet, brought together two of its ambassadors such as Lionel Andres Messi and Zinedine Zidanewho are among the best professional players that soccer has given us in recent years.
The first, recently world champion with the Argentine national team and playing for Inter Miami in the United States in the final stretch of his career, received in that same institution Zizou, French glory of Real Madrid who after exhibiting all his football virtues in the playing field now teaches them as a coach. Below, the best moments.
Messi: “For us Argentines, 10 is a very special number because you talk about 10 and it comes to you. Maradona to the head. All of us who grew up with football as children wanted to be like him. Although no one became like him, the illusion and desire was always that. Trying to copy him, what Maradona did… he was the player that we admired and saw beyond the ages. I saw little of Diego, when he went to Newells in his final stage, I was 6 or 7 years old. Just like in the ’94 World Cup, I was a boy. Although I later saw videos with everything it means, even though I haven’t seen it, I saw it little but there are people who have never seen it, he is our reference, our idol. Diego is something very strong that will continue to be there for many more years without a doubt. He is present from generation to generation. My children know about him without ever having seen him, only through video or what we told them. For us, his figure is very important because of how he represented Argentina and because of how we Argentines are.”
Zidane: “Maradona was an idol for everyone, not just for Argentines. So for you to talk about Maradona, and especially you with what you have done, in the end he is very beautiful. As children we all wanted to have the number 10. He is a leader.”
Zidane: “Because he played for Marseille it was Enzo Francescoli. One of my sons is called Enzo. He played for Marseille, I was 13 before I went to Cannes where I started playing and he was for Marseille, when I saw him I said, I want to be like him. He was very elegant, how he handled the ball, I say this is not seen much.”
Messi: “Well I was a kid too, but I saw it during River’s time, that they won everything at that time. They had a great team. They love him at River, today he is still working at the club. I was lucky to meet him and he is a great person. At that time with River, although he was a boy, I remember that he was crazy. I don’t know if it was his last stage at River.”
Zidane: “There weren’t many foreigners in France, when Enzo, a South American, came, we already saw that it was another football, different. He did things with the ball that were a magician. I wanted to do the same.”
Messi: “I always said that I really liked Aimar, that they got to play together with Enzo. Then he went to Valencia. A player that I loved the way he played, whom I followed, played for a River team that also had a great team and he stood out a lot. Taking out Diego (Maradona), who was a separate case and for us it is Diego first and then the rest, Pablo (Aimar) was a person that I greatly admired as a player. Even at that time, I didn’t follow European football as much as a kid, when you grow up and realize more things, then you start to see a lot more European football. But at that time I was local, from Argentina, and I really liked Pablo.”
Zidane: “Leo is magic. It’s what I like, we’re not together every day but today is an important day to tell him the admiration I have for him. It’s pure magic, I knew what to do and seeing someone like that… I almost knew what he was going to do when I looked at him. When I see him do that I say, this is it. “It’s what people want to see in football, a player like few others.”
Messi: “For me Zidane is one of the greatest in history. I always admired him and I also suffered when he was at Madrid because I was from Barcelona. I remember the time of Galactic, from the European Cup, they had a great team, but he was always a different player, he had art, magic, everything. It’s not because he is here but for me he is one of the greatest in history. I have many memories of him.”
Zidane: “Nowadays the number 10 is not so important”
Messi: “Of course, there are many teams that play with 4-3-3 and the 10 are more interior… or the linear 4-4-2 does not fit either. Now they are transformed into interiors or false wingers. But our 10 or the one that always characterized the Argentine 10, midfielder, hook (Riquelme, Aimar) there are few, a lot was lost.”
Messi: “Football changed a lot, the way, the systems, since they were little they start with 4-3-3 or like that. That’s why the number 10, which is very characteristic, does not fit into that system. In this way, the training of those players was lost.”
Zidane: “What 10 has to have is a little magic, like you. Because he is the leader of the team, he has to create. What you have, the 10 has to do with something that the others don’t. For me that is the difference that you have with others. Let the players see what to do before receiving the ball. You knew what you were going to do and few do it. The 10 has to represent that. As long as a leader can do that, it’s better for the team.”
