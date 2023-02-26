Two Russians and an American were stuck in space after their own capsule’s cooling system leaked two months ago. Despite the arrival of the replacement, their journey home is still delayed by months.

In this handout photo, the Soyuz MS-23 capsule can be seen in the foreground as it docks with the International Space Station (ISS). Image: dpa

EAn unmanned Soyuz capsule has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) as a replacement for a damaged spacecraft. As the Russian space agency Roskosmos announced early Sunday morning, the Soyuz MS-23 was launched on Friday from the Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to bring a Russian-American crew team stranded on the ISS safely back to earth.

The Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and the US astronaut Francisco Rubio should have completed their mission in March. However, they were stuck in space after their Soyuz capsule’s cooling system ruptured two months ago. Now their mission had to be extended, they will not fly back until September on the replacement ship that arrived today. The damaged spacecraft is now scheduled to return to Earth unmanned next month.

Russia and the US continue to work closely together on the ISS, despite their deteriorated relations in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There are currently seven crew members on board – three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.