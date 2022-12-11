Orion capsule was launched by NASA on 16.Nov; 2nd stage of the mission should carry 4 astronauts

The Orion capsule of NASA’s unmanned mission to the Moon landed this Sunday (11.Dec.2022) safely near the island of Guadalupe, on the west coast of the USA. The spacecraft traveled more than 2 million kilometers and circled the Moon.



Playback/Google Maps The Orion capsule, from the Artemis 1 mission, crashed near the island of Guadalupe on the West Coast of the USA, in the territory of Mexico

The trip is part of the Artemis 1 Mission – the first leg of NASA’s mission to send humans back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo in 1972.

After 3 postponements due to technical problems and temporal instability, the capsule was launched on November 16 at the Kennedy Space Center, located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the United States.

After the successful landing, NASA said the mission collected “data that will prepare us to send astronauts on future Artemis missions” and it is “at home”🇧🇷

Splashdown. After traveling 1.4 million miles through space, orbiting the Moon, and collecting data that will prepare us to send astronauts on the future #Artemis missions, the @NASA_Orion spacecraft is home. pic.twitter.com/ORxCtGa9v7 — NASA (@NASA) December 11, 2022

Now, the spacecraft will be picked up by agency officials and the US Navy.

Artemis 1 is a mission without astronauts on board, with the aim of testing the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket. However, NASA sent 3 mannequins in the capsule that collected some data from the mission and will help the agency understand what situations future astronauts will experience during a manned flight. The mannequins were named by the agency Commander Moonikin Campos, Helga and Zohar.

He also sent the flight kit, which includes objects such as microchips, pendrives and country flags.

O Power360 explained how Orion’s step-by-step landing (sea landing) worked in this article.

US Vice President Kamala Harris applauded NASA for the successful mission and stated that “we are one step closer to returning astronauts to the moon”:

I applaud the @NASA team for their work on completing a successful Artemis I mission. We’re one step closer to returning astronauts to the moon. pic.twitter.com/mv8tAk1cra —Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 11, 2022

NEXT STEPS

With data from Artemis 1, NASA will assess whether it can send humans in an Orion-like capsule. If the data proves to be expected, the 2nd stage of the mission – Artemis 2– should be launched in 2024 with a human crew. However, like Artemis 1, it should not land on the Moon. The data to be evaluated involve measuring the capsule’s acceleration and radiation, as well as the vibration inside the spacecraft.

The agency should land a human being on the Moon again only in mid-2025. And it intends to make history with the crew of this mission – Artemis 3 – including the 1st woman and the 1st non-white person to step on the Moon.

The agency’s plans are even more ambitious, as it should use the data from these missions to expand space travel capacity and try, in the more distant future, to make a manned trip to Mars.