The Ingenuity helicopter successfully completed its maiden flight over the surface of Martha. On April 19, it became known from the broadcast of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“Ingenuity made its maiden flight – the first flight of an aircraft with a power plant on another planet,” – says the official NASA Twitter account.

It is noted that the helicopter rose 3 m above the surface of Mars and stayed at an altitude of about 30 seconds, after which it landed. During the flight, Ingenuity took several pictures of the planet, which were then transmitted to Earth.

The date of the first flight of the helicopter was repeatedly postponed. Initially, it was scheduled for April 8, later it was postponed to April 11, and then to April 14.

On February 19, it became known that, together with the Perseverance rover, a small helicopter was delivered to Mars, with the help of which NASA plans to study the planet from a height of several meters. It is believed that such drones will be able to penetrate remotely into Martian caves, where it is possible to find traces of life.

Perseverance arrived on Mars on February 18th. An hour after the landing of the rover, US President Joe Biden congratulated NASA specialists on this event. The management of the state corporation Roscosmos on February 19 also congratulated NASA on the successful landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars.