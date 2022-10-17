Again this morning so-called kamikazedrones are being used in air strikes in Ukraine. Unmanned aircraft, loaded with kilograms of explosives, that bore into a building with the sound of a whirring moped. Ukraine is the battleground of the first major drone war, with devices that are really just a sign of weakness on the Russian side.

