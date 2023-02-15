This is what the new basic grant looks like: a fixed amount and a faster supplementary grant

The proposal for the reintroduction of the basic grant from the 2023-2024 academic year was sent to the House of Representatives today. In recent months, all kinds of amounts have been circulating about the amount of the new basic grant, the conditions for obtaining a supplementary grant and the allowance for students who fell under the student loan system. Now that the final numbers are known, it is time to answer the five most frequently asked questions.