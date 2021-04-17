B.oeing’s problem with the electrics of the 737 Max aircraft, because of which a number of planes were recently withdrawn from service, is more far-reaching than initially assumed. The causal production defects affect components in several areas of the cockpit, Boeing confirmed on Friday. They are currently working with the airlines concerned on proposed solutions in order to submit them to the US aviation authority FAA.

A week ago, the American aircraft manufacturer warned 16 customers of a potential defect and advised them to suspend the operation of certain versions of the 737 Max until possible defects in the power supply system could be ruled out. As a precaution, American airlines took dozens of planes off the flight schedule. A solution has not yet been found – when the jets can take off again remains unclear for the time being.

The 737 Max is Boeing’s best-selling model and a major profit maker. After two crashes with a total of 346 deaths, the series was banned from flying for around 20 months and was not allowed to operate again in the United States until November. The reason for the accidents was considered to be defective control software. The current problems are not related to it, assures Boeing. In view of the tragic history, the focus is particularly on the model.

Stock exchanges initially reacted quite calmly

The fact that the problems with the electrics of numerous 737-Max machines are more extensive than initially thought was first reported on Friday by the specialist journal “Aviation Week”. As a result, around 460 jets are affected, but only 89 of them have been handed over to customers. Boeing has numerous machines in stock that were produced during the no-fly period but have not yet been delivered. The new defects could slow down the deliveries again.

The Boeing 737 Max was to be a success and became a tragedy. Now she can fly again. But because nobody likes the name Max anymore, the planes are repainted.

The financial news agency Bloomberg reported, citing insiders, that solving the problem should be neither time-consuming nor complicated. Once the FAA approves Boeing’s plans, the work shouldn’t take more than a few days per aircraft, the report said. Investors reacted relatively calmly at first, Boeing’s shares came under a little more pressure at times in late American trading, but ultimately only closed slightly in the red.