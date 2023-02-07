Car thieves also don’t always feel like scratching the windows, or they think that there are all unsavory types on the street in the dark, because around eleven o’clock in the morning a car thief decides to steal a Renault Twingo RS. It happened last Sunday in Waspik. The owner is already awake at that moment and apparently has an eye on it.

The owner calls the police, but also gives chase with a Ford Fiesta. Not much later, the police receive a report that there has been a collision in Kaatsheuvel and that people are arguing in the street. According to the Gelderlander The suspect collided with his pursuer. For example, the unlucky person who was previously robbed is then also hit by his own Twingo.

The type Twingo RS (photo for reference) | Photo: © Renault

Bystanders help to detain the suspect. No one is injured, but damage to both cars is significant. The police take the car thief away and the salvage company has taken both damaged vehicles.

The big question – to which we will never know the answer – remains: if the owner had not given chase, would he have recovered the car undamaged with the help of the police? Anyway: it’s a shame about the cool Twingo RS, because you don’t see it that often.