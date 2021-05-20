“They have kept their word to have the land available in spring, but the works on the Vía Verde have yet to be awarded. We hope that, once started, the planned remodeling will not stop until its completion ”, said yesterday the president of the Neighborhood Association of Barrio Peral, Eduardo Martínez. It did so after confirming the unblocking of the section between Submarino Street and Víctor Beltrí Avenue. The Local Government Board approved yesterday the occupation of this 600-meter sector, in which a remodeling that was pending two years ago will be resumed. The most important objective is to eliminate the sandy cover that the inhabitants of the annexed houses complain about and replace it with a solid road surface that does not give off anything that could be bothersome to breathe.

From the City Council they assured that only 15 days are necessary to tender the work. And the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo, promised with the neighbors to award it as quickly as possible. However, before that, a period of one month must be exceeded without allegations about the availability of the land.

There is no danger of stoppages when the work begins. There are 550,000 budgeted in a multi-year item, which will allow the work to continue after December 31. Arroyo met the day before yesterday with Eduardo Martínez and other neighborhood representatives to “give them the good news” and “thank them for their patience, because the neighbors do not have to know if there are regulatory procedures that prevent us from developing projects with the speed that we all want.” The delays are due to the fact that the City Council has not been able to have a section of the path, which extends over the old railway corridor along which the track that was dismantled twenty years ago was going. After a laborious negotiation with the Administrator of Railway Infrastructures (Adif), who was the owner, he has shown his willingness not to put obstacles and not to issue allegations in the month of public exposure.

Bike and pedestrian path



The project will allow a compact pavement to be placed throughout the first section, to create bicycle and pedestrian lanes, and to have flower beds on both sides. Later, the same model will be followed, suggested by the neighbors to replace the sandy layer that was initially placed until the end, next to the Hospital de Los Pinos.

The pedestrian and cyclable path is 1.8 kilometers long and was developed ten years ago. It joins the Los Barreros roundabout with Avenida Víctor Beltrí. On the other side of this street, the old railway corridor continues behind the Mandarache shopping center to the Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood, but in that section there is everything to do.

It is intended to complete an area for walking and sports that, due to its proximity, will also benefit the residents of Los Barreros, José María Lapuerta and the Cuatro Santos neighborhood. «It goes through neighborhoods where 15,000 Cartagena live, but it belongs to all citizens. It is a very important project for a municipality that is redesigning all its mobility to make it more sustainable, “concluded Arroyo.