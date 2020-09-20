Highlights: Schools will open only as per the guidelines issued by the central government

Schools will also be opened by the state government on September 21

Students from 9th to 12th will be able to go to school

Students can only go to school for guidance

Jaipur



Preparations will be made to open schools in the country in the midst of Corona crisis. Under this, schools will also be opened in the state. In Rajasthan too, under Unlock-4 released on September 1, the Home Department will be preparing to open schools on September 21. The protocol will have to be followed in schools as per the guidelines issued by the Center from the state government.

Schools will go for guidance

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara has already cleaned up regarding the opening of schools. That the center’s guideline mentions going to school children only for guidance. Therefore, the students of the state from 9th to 12th will go to school on their own free will. According to the guidelines, there is no order to impose classes in schools. So these students can go to school to seek guidance from teachers. It is mandatory for children to get permission from parents before coming to school.

50% Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff

Let us tell you that the central government has allowed states to open schools and colleges with up to 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff. The Center’s Unlock 4 guidelines say that 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff can also be called for work from 21 September. At the same time, the continuation of regular classes will continue till September 30 as per the guidelines.



There will be no regular classes

According to the Union Ministry of Health, all schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching institutes have been ordered not to take regular classes till 30 September. All the rules like wearing a mask, social distancing cradle have to be followed. According to the instructions, students from class 9th to 12th can visit them voluntarily in schools which are not in the containment zone.

Thinking of social distancing, ban on prayer meeting

Management in schools has been asked to follow all precautionary instructions. in this

It is also mandatory to keep soaps for thermal scanning, sanitization and hand washing at the entry gate with a distance of 6 feet. Apart from this, there will be a ban on prayer meetings and other sports activities in schools.