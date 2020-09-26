Highlights: Decision taken under unlock procedure in the state

Now 100 people will be included during the events in Rajasthan

Earlier only 50 people were allowed to participate in public programs

Rebate given by Rajasthan Government under Unlock-4

Jaipur

However, in the state, Corona is fast spreading its foot. But in the meantime a big decision has been taken by the state government. Yes, the state government has now extended the unlocking process, allowing 100 people to attend the event instead of 50. Earlier, considering the guidelines issued by the Center, all the rules in the state were kept in line with the same, only 100 people were not allowed to attend the events. But now the government has also decided in this regard.

Know what to take care of

According to the information received, under the new order, any person, institution or organization related to the subject will have to take permission from the District Magistrate. At the same time, everyone must follow all health protocol rules, wearing masks. Let me tell you that its order was issued by the Home Department on 22 September, but after 4 days it has been made public.

Private hospitals will have to keep 30 percent beds reserve

Here, in view of the danger of corona from the state government, it has been directed that private hospitals will have to reserve 30% beds of the total capacity for corona patients. According to the Medical Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma, the order has been implemented on private hospitals of 80 or more beds capacity at Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur district headquarters, private hospitals of more than 60 beds capacity at Ajmer and Bikaner district headquarters.