From despair to satisfaction. Espanyol ended 2024 with a loss against Las Palmas, after a horrible streak of five possible points of 27 possible, which was interpreted as a shot in the foot for its salvation options. Two months later, those of Manolo González are a renewed and grown team, which has once again rebelled successfully against their own football deficiencies to resurface on their ashes. The twelve accumulated points in the seven days played of this 2025 are endorsed. The next challenge that this survivor wants to unlock is to add in ceramics against Villarreal, superior set on paper, but to which no one fears in Cornellà.

After six losses in nine games, Espanyol ate very bitter nougat. Throughout the first round the team only knew how to suffer. Many embossed goals (despite having the goalkeeper revelation of the league), serious problems to score (among the three team strikers only add two goals) and a total disability away from home: they only added one point in the Atlético field. That was the stubborn reality. But 2025 arrived and the team seemed to free itself. This was felt by Manolo González in the 19 days they were without competing during the Christmas break, enough time to forget.

Twelve points in seven days have returned the confidence to a depressed team at the end of 2024

In these two months of 2025 Espanyol has only conceded one defeat, in front of the Royal Society, and has managed to erase several myths built around its poor performance. The first is your relationship with the goal. In the seven played games he has scored 8 goals. Although it is not a large number it is striking that has managed to write down in all meetings. To this we must join an obvious defensive improvement, with only six goals received.

He has also managed to win a great, something that seemed impossible and that happened against Real Madrid. The last challenge unlocked has been winning away from home, was last week with a Pyrrhic victory against Alavés, but key to giving peace of mind.

Today a rival will be in front of a very good dynamic, which has not lost in the last six games. However, as a local he has only won five twelve games. To these problems Espanyol is grabbed, in which Roberto Fernández arrives with physical problems after suffering a gastroenteritis.