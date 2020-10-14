After UP and Rajasthan, it has now been approved to start bus services to Himachal, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh too. From Thursday, Roadways will start operating bus services in the respective states based on the availability of passengers. Buses from the respective states will also be able to come to Uttarakhand with it. Deepak Jain, general manager (operations), Roadways said that Himachal Road Transport, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, Patiala Punjab, Haryana State Transport and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking allow interstate bus operations in their state Has given

The Uttarakhand government has already given permission to run 100 buses in all states. Buses were running only in UP and Rajasthan. Now after getting permission from Himachal, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana, buses related to these states will also be started. He has sent orders to ARM of all depots and asked them to run buses based on the availability of passengers. Along with this, it has also been asked to comply with the SOP related to Kovid-19 and the prescribed standards. He has asked to run the buses according to the timetable set earlier. It has also ordered that if the buses are surrendered, they should be released and operated.

Bus services will start for here

Himachal- Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali, Paonta.

Punjab- Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Jalandhar.

Haryana- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sirsa, Hisar, Kaithal, Ambala.

Buses will run from these depots

Apart from Dehradun ISBT, Kotdwar, Haridwar, Rishikesh, buses are also plying for the outer states from Kumaon depots. With the start of operation of buses, people will get convenience in movement.