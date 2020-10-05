Covid-19 School Reopen: The rhetoric of reopening schools that were closed in the Coronas has intensified. For this, on Monday, the Ministry of Education has also issued some necessary guidelines for opening schools in a systematic manner from October 15. Information about this itself was given by Union Cabinet Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted. He said, states and union territories have to prepare their own standard operating procedure for health.

The Ministry of Education has directed the States and Union Territories to make arrangements for health, sanitation and safety, keeping in view the state of their state. The Ministry has said that they should arrange in such a systematic manner that students can come to school with physical and social distance. Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that according to the official information given on October 5, no assessment test will be taken within at least two to three weeks after the schools reopen and online learning will continue, Which will be encouraged.

Main guidelines related to the reopening of school

– Assessment test will not have to be taken until two-three weeks after the school opens.

– Alternative academic calendar prepared by NCERT can be implemented in schools.

– Care must be taken when preparing and serving mid-day meals in schools.

– Cleaning and disinfecting will have to be made at all places in the school premises including kitchen, canteen, washroom, lab, library, etc.

Teams like Emergency Care Support / Response Team, General Support Team for All, Commodity Support Team, Hygiene Impact Team, etc. can be formed by all schools including responsibility.

According to the instructions issued by the Central Government and the concerned State Government, the schools themselves can make Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). This should include social distance and safety rules. Along with putting the school on the notice board, parents should be sent through the school’s communication system.

-While sitting in classes one must observe social distance, avoid schedules and events, make and follow the time-table of coming and going to school.

-All the students and staff will come to school only by applying face cover or mask and will be wearing it throughout the time, especially during classes or in group functions or during mess eating or testing in lab.

– Boards or notice boards detailing social distance and other important rules will have to be installed at various places in the school.

Governments of states and union territories can seek consent from their parents for their children to go to school. Students who wish to continue their studies at home will be allowed.

-All students, parents, teachers and others have to be made aware of their role in fighting Kovid-19 as per instructions issued by Union Ministry of Education, Union Home Ministry and Union Health Family Welfare Ministry.

-Educational calendar has to be created for class and exam for all classes. The school should have a doctor or nurse or attendant full time.