new Delhi: : The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the guidelines for Unlock 5 (Unlock 5 Guidelines). Cinema Hall, Theater can be opened from October 15 in Unlock Five. The hall will have an audience of 50 percent. According to the guidelines, swimming pools will be opened for the players.

The guideline says that schools and coaching institutes can take a decision on opening the state after 15 October. Please tell that schools, cinema halls are closed since March. Now in unlock 5 it has been allowed to open with conditions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that exhibitions to be held at the level of companies will be allowed to be held from October 15, for which the standard operating procedure will be released by the Department of Commerce.

Explain that after the arrival of 80,472 new cases of Corona virus infection in India, the total number of infected in the country has increased to more than 62 lakhs today. At the same time, the number of people getting infection-free has also gone up to 51,87,825, due to which the rate of recovery has reached 83.33 percent.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, the total cases of infection in the country have increased to 62,25,763. While the death toll increased to 97,497 after the death of 1,179 more people.

According to the data, there are 9,40,441 patients undergoing treatment for corona virus in the country, which is 15.11 percent of the total cases. The corona virus death rate in the country is 1.57 percent.