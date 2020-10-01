Highlights: Weekly market will now take two days instead of one in Delhi

State government ordered to implement it on trial basis by 31 October

Unlock 5 has been decided to continue other restrictions

Explain that in the case of Corona in Delhi are continuously increasing

new Delhi

Unlock 5 has also announced some new discounts in Delhi. The weekly market, which used to take a day in the state every day, has now been talked about two days. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has, however, maintained the status quo on ban on many things in the capital till 31 October.

Weekly market may take 2 days in all zones

The Authority has decided to open a three-day weekly market to the three Municipal Corporation, Council of New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board instead of one. The order states that it will be applicable on a trial basis on October 31 or until further orders in all places except the Containment Zone.

But every rule has to be obeyed

During the trial, the rules issued by the Government of India, Government of Delhi have to be strictly followed. Please tell that right now new cases of corona are coming up in Delhi. Experts are also anticipating the second wave of Corona here.

The order will continue to prohibit social, academy, sports, entertainment, religious, cultural, political events and gathering of crowds.